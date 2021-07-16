Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Premier Doug Ford to visit Barrie to survey tornado’s destruction

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted July 16, 2021 11:44 am
Click to play video: 'Barrie tornado: Drone footage shows significant damage to homes after tornado rips through suburb' Barrie tornado: Drone footage shows significant damage to homes after tornado rips through suburb
Drone video showed several houses that were partially damaged, with some homes completely destroyed, after a tornado ripped through the Barrie, Ont. suburb on Thursday.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford plans to visit Barrie on Friday to survey the destruction from Thursday’s tornado that ravaged through the city’s south end and caused extensive structural damage to several homes.

Ford is scheduled to meet with Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman at a local evacuation centre before he heads over to the area where the twister touched down.

Read more: ‘Extensive’ damage in Barrie’s south end after tornado moved through region, 9 injured

On Friday, Environment Canada confirmed the tornado’s strength as category EF-2, with maximum wind speeds of 210 hm/h. Most of the damage appears to have occurred on about five or six streets near Prince William Way and Mapleview Drive East.

Lehman said a total of 11 people were injured by the tornado, though no one has suffered any life-threatening injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

“At the evac centre here, we’ve had many dozens of families that have been helped by our partners at the Red Cross,” Lehman said Friday. “This morning, we’re just starting that very difficult and detailed work of assessing every building in the disaster area.”

A resident surveys the damage left after a tornado touched down in his neighbourhood, in Barrie, Ont., on Thursday, July 15, 2021. View image in full screen
A resident surveys the damage left after a tornado touched down in his neighbourhood, in Barrie, Ont., on Thursday, July 15, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
Edward Loveless posted a picture showing damage in a residential neighbourhood after a possible tornado moved through the Barrie area. View image in full screen
Edward Loveless posted a picture showing damage in a residential neighbourhood after a possible tornado moved through the Barrie area. Edward Loveless / Twitter

Videos and images shared online show the devastation left by the tornado on Thursday. Some roofs were lifted off homes, while vehicles were flipped over, and debris was scattered around yards and streets.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“The electric crews have already repaired all of the power lines, the road has been cleared so that our vehicles are able to get in and out and the residents are able to get in and out,” Lehman said.

Read more: Environment Canada confirms EF-2 tornado with 210 km/h winds touched down in Barrie

“Barrie Police are escorting some of the folks back into the damaged homes to get things like medication, any pets that might still be in the homes, and of course, treasured possessions.”

On Friday, Lehman said Prince William Way is closed. He also noted the area that was most heavily affected by the tornado is closed to everyone except for residents.

This is a developing story that will be updated throughout the day.

Click to play video: 'Barrie tornado: City councillor says top of her house is ‘gone’' Barrie tornado: City councillor says top of her house is ‘gone’
Story continues below advertisement

— With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues and Nick Westoll

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Doug Ford tagBarrie news tagOntario Premier Doug Ford tagBarrie Mayor Jeff Lehman tagBarrie tornado tagJeff Lehman tagEnvironment Canada Barrie tagTornado Barrie tagBarrie Mapleview Drive tagBarrie 2021 tornado tagBarrie tornado EF2 tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers