Premier Doug Ford to visit Barrie to survey tornado’s destruction

Ontario Premier Doug Ford plans to visit Barrie on Friday to survey the destruction from Thursday’s tornado that ravaged through the city’s south end and caused extensive structural damage to several homes.

Ford is scheduled to meet with Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman at a local evacuation centre before he heads over to the area where the twister touched down.

On Friday, Environment Canada confirmed the tornado’s strength as category EF-2, with maximum wind speeds of 210 hm/h. Most of the damage appears to have occurred on about five or six streets near Prince William Way and Mapleview Drive East.

Lehman said a total of 11 people were injured by the tornado, though no one has suffered any life-threatening injuries.

“At the evac centre here, we’ve had many dozens of families that have been helped by our partners at the Red Cross,” Lehman said Friday. “This morning, we’re just starting that very difficult and detailed work of assessing every building in the disaster area.”

Videos and images shared online show the devastation left by the tornado on Thursday. Some roofs were lifted off homes, while vehicles were flipped over, and debris was scattered around yards and streets.

“The electric crews have already repaired all of the power lines, the road has been cleared so that our vehicles are able to get in and out and the residents are able to get in and out,” Lehman said.

“Barrie Police are escorting some of the folks back into the damaged homes to get things like medication, any pets that might still be in the homes, and of course, treasured possessions.”

On Friday, Lehman said Prince William Way is closed. He also noted the area that was most heavily affected by the tornado is closed to everyone except for residents.

This is a developing story that will be updated throughout the day.

— With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues and Nick Westoll