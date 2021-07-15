B.C. reports first COVID-19 death in a week, 54 new cases

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbia reported its first COVID-19 death in a week on Thursday, along with 54 new cases of the disease.

It was also the first time new cases topped 50 in a week, and left the seven-day average for new cases at 42.

In a written statement, B.C. health officials said there were 650 active cases in the province.

Of the new cases, 19 were in the Fraser Health region, nine were in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 20 were in the Interior Health region, one was in the Northern Health region and five were in the Vancouver Island Health region.

Sixty-three people were hospitalized with the virus, 12 of whom were in critical or intensive care.

More than 3.68 million British Columbians — 79.4 per cent of those eligible or 71.5 of B.C.’s entire population — have had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

More than 2.25 million people — 48.6 per cent of those eligible or 43.7 per cent of B.C.’s population — has had two doses.

Since the start of the pandemic, B.C. has reported 148,282 cases and 1,761 deaths.

