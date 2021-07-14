SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

B.C. goes six days without a COVID-19 death, 41 new cases reported

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted July 14, 2021 5:11 pm
More than half of eligible New Brunswickers are now fully vaccinated. View image in full screen
More than half of eligible New Brunswickers are now fully vaccinated. CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

B.C. reported another 41 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and no additional deaths. The province last recorded a COVID-19 death on July 8.

Of the new cases, 10 were in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 11 were in the Fraser Health region, one was in Island Health, 16 were in Interior Health, and two were in Northern Health. One case involved a person who lives outside of Canada.

The province’s seven-day moving average of daily cases is 43.

There are 65 people in hospital with the disease, one fewer than Tuesday. Eleven patients are in intensive care, a decline of three from the day prior.

Click to play video: 'Growing calls for mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations for health care workers' Growing calls for mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations for health care workers
Growing calls for mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations for health care workers

The number of active cases in B.C. remains unchanged at 639.

Since the start of the pandemic, B.C. has reported 148,228 cases of COVID-19, while 1,760 people have died.

Read more: 80% of eligible adults in B.C. have now received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose

Just over 80 per cent of the adult population has received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and more than half of eligible adults have received two doses.

