B.C. goes six days without a COVID-19 death, 41 new cases reported

B.C. reported another 41 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and no additional deaths. The province last recorded a COVID-19 death on July 8.

Of the new cases, 10 were in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 11 were in the Fraser Health region, one was in Island Health, 16 were in Interior Health, and two were in Northern Health. One case involved a person who lives outside of Canada.

The province’s seven-day moving average of daily cases is 43.

There are 65 people in hospital with the disease, one fewer than Tuesday. Eleven patients are in intensive care, a decline of three from the day prior.

The number of active cases in B.C. remains unchanged at 639.

Since the start of the pandemic, B.C. has reported 148,228 cases of COVID-19, while 1,760 people have died.

Just over 80 per cent of the adult population has received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and more than half of eligible adults have received two doses.