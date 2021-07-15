Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Four coyotes euthanized after toddler attacked in Stanley Park

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 15, 2021 3:17 pm
Click to play video: '2-year-old attacked by coyote in Stanley Park' 2-year-old attacked by coyote in Stanley Park
The public is being warned to use Stanley Park at their own risk, after a string of coyote attacks. The latest incident involving a two-year-old girl. As John Hua reports conservation officers are now ramping up efforts to track down and euthanize the animals.

A provincial government agency says four coyotes have been euthanized in Vancouver’s Stanley Park following an attack on a toddler earlier this week.

A statement from British Columbia’s Conservation Officer Service says the coyotes were killed Wednesday and early Thursday.

Read more: 2-year-old girl recovering from coyote attack in latest string of Stanley Park incidents

The statement says one of the animals was found close to the site where the child was bitten on the head and neck at around dusk on Monday.

The Vancouver Park Board said in a social media post that the northeast corner of the urban park has been closed while conservation officers searched for more animals.

Click to play video: 'More coyote attacks in Stanley Park' More coyote attacks in Stanley Park
More coyote attacks in Stanley Park

Conservation officers say multiple coyotes were involved in a series of recent attacks on humans in several areas of Stanley Park and they will continue to monitor the situation and decide on further action.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The father of the two-year-old scared the coyote away after it pounced, and the girl was treated in hospital for her injuries.

Read more: Vancouver mulls wildlife feeding fine as jogger faces 6-month rehab from coyote attack

The conservation service said it is a sign that the usually shy coyotes have lost their fear of humans.

“Efforts are continuing with park rangers, area organizations, the municipality and wildlife biologists to further address and reduce coyote conflicts,” the statement says.

The Stanley Park Ecological Society website tells park visitors never to feed coyotes and to shout, wave their arms or throw rocks or dirt near the animals if they appear curious or begin to approach.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Stanley Park tagCoyote tagCoyote Attack tagstanley park coyote tagstanley park coyote attack tagstanley park coyotes tagcoyotes euthanized tagcoyotes killed tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers