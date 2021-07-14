Menu

Environment

2-year-old girl recovering from coyote attack in latest string of Stanley Park incidents

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted July 14, 2021 1:29 pm
Click to play video: 'More coyote attacks in Stanley Park' More coyote attacks in Stanley Park
Nadia Xenakis of the Stanley Park Ecology Society talks about the latest coyote attack in Stanley Park and what measures park-goers can take to avoid conflict with the animals.

A two-year-old girl is recovering after being attacked by a coyote in Stanley Park.

Conservation officers said the attack happened Monday night when the girl was walking with her family near the Vancouver Aquarium.

They said the coyote jumped out of the bushes and pounced at the girl but her father managed to scare the animal away.

Two coyotes have been euthanized so far from Stanley Park and the Conservation Service are warning people to be extra cautious in the park, especially at dawn and dusk.

Click to play video: 'Three more people injured in Stanley Park coyote attack' Three more people injured in Stanley Park coyote attack
Read more: Stanley Park coyote attack sends 3 to hospital

Last week, a coyote attacked three people in the park.

Trending Stories

A coyote bit a man doing yoga at the Prospect Point picnic area around 8 a.m, the BC Conservation Officer Service said.

The coyote then attacked a runner on a road about 200 metres away from the initial attack. A woman who tried to help the runner was bitten on the arm and leg.

Read more: Man bitten on the leg by aggressive coyote in Vancouver’s Stanley Park

Click to play video: 'Woman bit by aggressive coyote in Vancouver’s Stanley Park' Woman bit by aggressive coyote in Vancouver’s Stanley Park

Stanley Park has been the site of a number of recent incidents involving coyotes.

There have been at least 21 known biting incidents since December 2020, according to the Stanley Park Ecology Society.

The society and conservation officers believe the attacks are a result of animals that have been habituated to humans because people are feeding them.

Aggressive coyote encounters should be reported to the RAPP line at 1-877-952-7277.

-with files from Jon Azpiri

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
