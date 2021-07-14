2-year-old girl recovering from coyote attack in latest string of Stanley Park incidents

Send this page to someone via email

A two-year-old girl is recovering after being attacked by a coyote in Stanley Park.

Conservation officers said the attack happened Monday night when the girl was walking with her family near the Vancouver Aquarium.

They said the coyote jumped out of the bushes and pounced at the girl but her father managed to scare the animal away.

Two coyotes have been euthanized so far from Stanley Park and the Conservation Service are warning people to be extra cautious in the park, especially at dawn and dusk.

Last week, a coyote attacked three people in the park.

A coyote bit a man doing yoga at the Prospect Point picnic area around 8 a.m, the BC Conservation Officer Service said.

The coyote then attacked a runner on a road about 200 metres away from the initial attack. A woman who tried to help the runner was bitten on the arm and leg.

Stanley Park has been the site of a number of recent incidents involving coyotes.

There have been at least 21 known biting incidents since December 2020, according to the Stanley Park Ecology Society.

The society and conservation officers believe the attacks are a result of animals that have been habituated to humans because people are feeding them.

Aggressive coyote encounters should be reported to the RAPP line at 1-877-952-7277.

-with files from Jon Azpiri