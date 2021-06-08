Man bitten on the leg by aggressive coyote in Vancouver’s Stanley Park

Send this page to someone via email

Aggressive coyotes continue to be a problem in Vancouver’s biggest park.

A man visiting Stanley Park was bitten on the leg by a coyote while standing by the totem poles, near the Brockton Oval, shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday.

The Conservation Officer Service said the man received a “minor puncture wound.”

Officers immediately responded to the incident but did not find the coyote.

1:38 Woman bit by aggressive coyote in Vancouver’s Stanley Park Woman bit by aggressive coyote in Vancouver’s Stanley Park – Apr 8, 2021

There have been a number of incidents involving coyotes in the park recently.

There have been at least 18 known biting incidents since December 2020, according to the Stanley Park Ecology Society.

While most of the resulting injuries have been minor, one woman was left with serious damage to her leg and a six-month rehabilitation process.

The society and conservation officers believe the attacks are a result of animals that have been habituated to humans because people are feeding them.

Aggressive coyote encounters should be reported to the RAPP line at 1-877-952-7277.

You can find more about coyote safety on the province’s website.

-with files from Simon Little