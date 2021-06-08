Menu

Environment

Man bitten on the leg by aggressive coyote in Vancouver’s Stanley Park

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted June 8, 2021 5:16 pm
Vancouver Seawall Stanley Park totem poles View image in full screen
The B.C. Conservation Officer Service said the man was standing by the totem poles in Stanley Park when a coyote bit him on the leg. Global News

Aggressive coyotes continue to be a problem in Vancouver’s biggest park.

A man visiting Stanley Park was bitten on the leg by a coyote while standing by the totem poles, near the Brockton Oval, shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday.

The Conservation Officer Service said the man received a “minor puncture wound.”

Officers immediately responded to the incident but did not find the coyote.

Click to play video: 'Woman bit by aggressive coyote in Vancouver’s Stanley Park' Woman bit by aggressive coyote in Vancouver’s Stanley Park
Woman bit by aggressive coyote in Vancouver’s Stanley Park – Apr 8, 2021

Read more: Public asked to avoid part of Stanley Park seawall after coyote bites 2 more joggers

There have been a number of incidents involving coyotes in the park recently.

There have been at least 18 known biting incidents since December 2020, according to the Stanley Park Ecology Society.

Read more: Vancouver mulls wildlife feeding fine as jogger faces 6-month rehab from coyote attack

While most of the resulting injuries have been minor, one woman was left with serious damage to her leg and a six-month rehabilitation process.

The society and conservation officers believe the attacks are a result of animals that have been habituated to humans because people are feeding them.

Aggressive coyote encounters should be reported to the RAPP line at 1-877-952-7277.

You can find more about coyote safety on the province’s website.

-with files from Simon Little

