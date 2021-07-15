London: City launches new electronic signage near Adelaide Street train crossing

Send this page to someone via email

The City of London has launched new electronic signage to help inform drivers about traffic delays caused by trains at the Adelaide Street rail crossing south of Oxford Street.

The City has placed the signs on both the north and south ends of the street before the tracks as part of a temporary pilot project.

The aim of the project is to let drivers know when trains are anticipated to cross, helping drivers change their route to avoid delays.

The pilot project is funded through Innovative Solutions Canada and is made possible by a partnership with TRAINFO.

“London will be among the first cities in Canada to use electronic signage like this ahead of rail crossings,” says Jon Kostyniuk, Traffic and Transportation Engineer at the City of London.

Story continues below advertisement

“With advanced warning of when trains are crossing, road users can better navigate around any potential delays at the rail tracks.”

The signage will operate for three months as part of the pilot project before the City assesses if and how the electronic signs could be utilized in the future.

The electronic signs will be used ahead of construction beginning for the Adelaide Underpass project which will see the construction of an underpass along Adelaide Street beneath the rail tracks and upgrading sewers and utilities in the area.

Construction is scheduled to begin later this year and will continue until 2023 with some finishing touches anticipated in 2024.

1:50 Doug Ford won’t mandate COVID-19 vaccines for Ontario health-care workers Doug Ford won’t mandate COVID-19 vaccines for Ontario health-care workers