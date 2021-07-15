Menu

Canada

Baby dies of injuries in Bayham, Ont. fire pit incident, 4 others remain in hospital

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted July 15, 2021 1:52 pm
elgin county opp bayham jerry can fire pit View image in full screen
The Hiebert family in an undated photo. via GoFundMe

A family friend provided a tragic update on Thursday, saying that the baby injured in a fire pit incident earlier this week in Bayham, Ont., has since died of her injuries.

According to a fundraiser, Jake and Tina Hiebert and three of their young children “were severely burnt after a jerrycan filled with diesel exploded during a family bonfire.”

Read more: Fundraiser says 5 family members severely injured in Bayham fire pit incident all sedated in hospital

Elgin County OPP reported Tuesday that emergency crews were called to a home on Vienna Line just before 7 p.m. on Monday to find the three children with life-threatening injuries and two adults with serious injuries.

At the time, police said a 33-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman suffered serious injuries, while two girls, aged 7 and 1, and a 4-year-old boy suffered life-threatening injuries.

Eva Enns, a close friend speaking on behalf of the family, said Thursday that the 1-year-old has since died.

“Little baby Layla passed away this morning,” she told Global News.

“She is no longer suffering. She has gone to be with Jesus. The family is asking for prayers.”

Read more: Fire deaths 10 times more likely for Ontario First Nations residents: report

Parents Jake and Tina Hiebert, their 7-year-old daughter and 4-year-old son remain in hospital.

In an update on a GoFundMe page, Enns wrote that Jake is able to talk to family and is “doing better” in London and that Tina underwent a successful skin grafting surgery in Toronto.

The 7-year-old is still being supplied with oxygen but is stable in London while the 4-year-old is stable in Toronto. The parents two other children, a 9-year-old boy and 6-year-old girl, were not harmed in the incident and are staying with family.

As of midday Thursday, more than $44,000 had been raised through the GoFundMe. Enns says the money will help support the family while Jake is unable to work.

— With files from Global News’ Andrew Graham

