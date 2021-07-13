3 children, 2 adults injured in Bayham fire pit incident: Elgin County OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Three children are facing life-threatening injuries and two adults have been seriously injured following a fire pit incident in Bayham.

It was just before 7 p.m. on Monday when Elgin County OPP say they, along with Bayham fire and EMS, responded to a home on Vienna Line.

A 33-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman suffered serious injuries, while two girls, aged seven and one, and a four-year-old boy suffered life-threatening injuries.

The five victims, who belong to the same family, remain in hospital as of Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

“Right now, we have our OPP crime unit, OPP forensic identification unit, along with the Office of the Fire Marshal, on scene continuing to investigate,” Const. Troy Carlson said in an interview with Global News on Tuesday.

“We’ll be looking at, obviously, what caused the injuries. I can say, in this case, they were burn injuries.”

Carlson said he wasn’t able to share the size of the fire pit, as the investigation is still ongoing.

He added that more information will be released to the public once available.