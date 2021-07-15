Ottawa police call for witnesses after bullet found in Blossom Park

Send this page to someone via email

The Ottawa Police Service is looking for witnesses who might’ve witnessed a shooting in a south-end park on Wednesday night.

Police say they were called to the area of Blossom Park, near Fox Hollow and Hunter’s Point crescents, at 8:33 p.m. over reports of gunfire.

Officers at the scene say they found a spent bullet casing. No injuries have been reported.

Police are looking to speak with anyone who was in the area at the time as well as residents who might have surveillance or dashcam footage of the neighbourhood.

Anyone with tips is asked to call 613-236-1222 ext. 5050 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

