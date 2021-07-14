Quebec water park evacuated after reports of gunman on premises

Send this page to someone via email

A police operation was underway Wednesday evening at Mont Cascades, a water park in western Quebec, after someone allegedly pointed what appeared to be a gun at an employee.

Det.-Sgt. Dominic Robitaille of the MRC des Collines police service says no shots were fired and no one was injured.

About a dozen police were sent to the scene and the aquatic park in Cantley, Que., not far from Ottawa, was evacuated while officers searched the grounds.

Robitaille says a water park employee told police that a man, accompanied by another man, pointed what appeared to be a long rifle, or an imitation rifle, towards them at the top of a slide.

He says police are looking for an English-speaking man with dark hair and beard who appeared to be in his 30s and was wearing camouflage-style shorts, a blue shirt and a green mask.

