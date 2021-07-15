Menu

Traffic

2 killed, 2 sent to hospital after single-vehicle collision west of Calgary

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted July 15, 2021 8:17 am
Two people were killed and two were sent to hospital after a single-vehicle collision west of Calgary Thursday, July 15, 2021. View image in full screen
Two people were killed and two were sent to hospital after a single-vehicle collision west of Calgary Thursday, July 15, 2021. Tom Reynolds, Global News

Two people are dead following a single-vehicle collision west of Calgary overnight.

At about 12:30 a.m. Thursday, Cochrane RCMP were called to the collision on Range Road 32 between township roads 251A and 250. The area is located just east of the Springbank Airport, north of Highway 1.

RCMP said two people were dead at the scene. Two additional people who were in the vehicle were taken to Foothills hospital in Calgary with undetermined injuries, RCMP said in a news release just before 2:30 a.m. Thursday.

Alberta EMS says all of the people in the vehicle were females in their late teens. The two who were taken to hospital were in critical, life-threatening condition, according to EMS.

Range Road 32 is expected to be closed for some time while RCMP investigate the collision.

No further details about the people involved were released by RCMP Thursday morning.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to call the Cochrane RCMP at 403-851-8000. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

Two people were killed and two were sent to hospital after a single-vehicle collision west of Calgary Thursday, July 15, 2021. View image in gallery mode
Two people were killed and two were sent to hospital after a single-vehicle collision west of Calgary Thursday, July 15, 2021. Tom Reynolds, Global News
Two people were killed and two were sent to hospital after a single-vehicle collision west of Calgary Thursday, July 15, 2021. View image in gallery mode
Two people were killed and two were sent to hospital after a single-vehicle collision west of Calgary Thursday, July 15, 2021. Tom Reynolds, Global News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
