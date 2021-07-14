Menu

Crime

Teen charged in Calgary police officer’s death to stay in jail until trial: judge

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 14, 2021 5:48 pm
Sgt. Andrew Harnett was killed in the line of duty during a traffic stop in Calgary Dec. 31, 2020. View image in full screen
Sgt. Andrew Harnett was killed in the line of duty during a traffic stop in Calgary Dec. 31, 2020. Royal Canadian Legion Strathmore-Branch #10 / Facebook

A teen charged with first-degree murder in the hit-and-run death of a Calgary police officer is to remain in custody until his trial early next year.

The teen, who cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, is alleged to have been driving when Sgt. Andrew Harnett pulled over an SUV on Dec. 31.

Read more: Trial dates set for 2 people charged in Calgary Sgt. Andrew Harnett’s death

Police have said Harnett was dragged before he fell away from the vehicle and was hit by another car.

The accused was denied bail in January and an application to be placed in the care of a responsible adult was also rejected.

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'Bail denied for youth accused in death of Calgary police officer Sgt. Andrew Harnett' Bail denied for youth accused in death of Calgary police officer Sgt. Andrew Harnett
Story continues below advertisement

Justice April Grosse has now dismissed a second request that the accused, now 18, be released into the care of an adult until a trial begins Jan. 31.

Read more: Bail denied for man accused of first-degree murder in death of Calgary police Sgt. Andrew Harnett

A man police have said was a passenger in the SUV also faces a first-degree murder charge.

Amir Abdulrahman, who is 20, is to stand trial on Dec. 6.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
