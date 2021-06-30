Menu

Comments

Crime

Trial dates set for 2 people charged in Calgary Sgt. Andrew Harnett’s death

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 30, 2021 5:48 pm
Click to play video: 'Fallen Calgary police officer honoured during funeral and procession' Fallen Calgary police officer honoured during funeral and procession
Sgt. Andrew Harnett was laid to rest Saturday. During Saturday's regimental procession, hundreds of members of the Calgary Police Service along with other first responders lined the road outside police headquarters. Carolyn Kury de Castillo was there. – Jan 9, 2021

Trial dates have been set for two people charged with first-degree murder in the hit-and-run death of a Calgary police officer.

Read more: Alberta’s top court reserves decision on bail for suspect in death of Calgary officer

The alleged driver of an SUV, who cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was 17 when he was arrested following the death of Sgt. Andrew Harnett on New Year’s Eve.

Police have said Harnett was dragged by the SUV before he fell away from the vehicle and was hit by another car.

Read more: Trial date to be set for teen accused in Calgary officer’s hit and run death

The accused, who is now 18, is to have a 10-day trial starting Jan. 31, 2022.

The alleged passenger in the vehicle is scheduled to go to trial on Dec. 6.

Read more: Defence to elect a trial by judge and jury for youth accused of killing Calgary Sgt. Andrew Harnett

Justice April Grosse is also to release a decision on July 14 on whether the teen can be released from custody and placed in the care of a responsible adult until his trial begins.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
