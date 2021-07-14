Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Family of victim pleas for information in Vancouver unsolved murder

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted July 14, 2021 4:35 pm
Police are investigating the homicide of Robinson Russ. View image in full screen
Police are investigating the homicide of Robinson Russ. VPD

The parents of a man killed in Vancouver on Easter Sunday are pleading for any information that could help solve his murder.

Robinson Russ, 37, was attacked on April 4 at a construction site at 46 West Hastings St. He was rushed to hospital where he later died from stab wounds.

Read more: 37-year-old man stabbed to death in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside

Russ, a father of three, was born and raised on Haida Gwaii and came to Vancouver 11 years ago to work in construction. Family members say he was a loving person who is dearly missed.

“He always told me he loved me,” Russ’ father Russell Davis said. “That meant a lot to me. I miss hearing those words.”

Trending Stories

Police say they’re aware a number of people were near the scene when Russ was stabbed.

Story continues below advertisement

His family is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a suspect. They’re calling on anyone with information about Russ’ death to contact Vancouver police.

Russ’ death was Vancouver’s fourth homicide of 2021.

Click to play video: 'New DNA technology being used in notorious Vancouver cold case' New DNA technology being used in notorious Vancouver cold case
New DNA technology being used in notorious Vancouver cold case – May 18, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Vancouver tagVancouver homicide tagRobinson Russ tagRobinson Russ death tagVancouver construction site death tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers