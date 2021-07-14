Family of victim pleas for information in Vancouver unsolved murder

Send this page to someone via email

The parents of a man killed in Vancouver on Easter Sunday are pleading for any information that could help solve his murder.

Robinson Russ, 37, was attacked on April 4 at a construction site at 46 West Hastings St. He was rushed to hospital where he later died from stab wounds.

Russ, a father of three, was born and raised on Haida Gwaii and came to Vancouver 11 years ago to work in construction. Family members say he was a loving person who is dearly missed.

“He always told me he loved me,” Russ’ father Russell Davis said. “That meant a lot to me. I miss hearing those words.”

Police say they’re aware a number of people were near the scene when Russ was stabbed.

His family is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a suspect. They’re calling on anyone with information about Russ’ death to contact Vancouver police.

Russ’ death was Vancouver’s fourth homicide of 2021.

