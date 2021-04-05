Menu

Crime

37-year-old man stabbed to death in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted April 5, 2021 5:42 pm
Vancouver police are investigating the city's fourth homicide of 2021. View image in full screen
Vancouver police are investigating the city's fourth homicide of 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Vancouver police say they are investigating the murder of a 37-year-old man in the Downtown Eastside on Sunday night.

Police say they received reports of a man suffering from a possible drug overdose on Hastings Street just after 10 p.m. A witness reported seeing a man collapse in the middle of the sidewalk, police said.

First responders performed chest compressions on the man and discovered that he had stab wounds.

The man was taken to hospital where he later died of his injuries.

Read more: Charges laid in 2 unrelated Vancouver killings: police

No arrests have been made, police said.

The death is Vancouver’s fourth homicide of 2021.

