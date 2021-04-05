37-year-old man stabbed to death in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver police say they are investigating the murder of a 37-year-old man in the Downtown Eastside on Sunday night.

Police say they received reports of a man suffering from a possible drug overdose on Hastings Street just after 10 p.m. A witness reported seeing a man collapse in the middle of the sidewalk, police said.

2:14 Mystery surrounds murder of young Surrey, B.C. man Mystery surrounds murder of young Surrey, B.C. man – Feb 14, 2021

First responders performed chest compressions on the man and discovered that he had stab wounds.

Story continues below advertisement

The man was taken to hospital where he later died of his injuries.

No arrests have been made, police said.

The death is Vancouver’s fourth homicide of 2021.