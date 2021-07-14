COVID-19: No new cases for Haliburton, Kawartha Pine Ridge District Health Unit

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported no new cases of COVID-19 in its jurisdiction on Wednesday.

As a result, the number of active cases remains at 21 which are all in the City of Kawartha Lakes, the health unit reported.

The health unit’s 2,120 cumulative resolved cases make up 96 per cent of the health unit’s 2,204 total cases since the pandemic was declared in March 2020.

The number of variant cases, however, increased to 816, up from 813 reported Tuesday. Total variant cases include 433 in the Kawarthas (up three), 346 in Northumberland County and 37 in Haliburton County.

There remains one active outbreak at the Kawartha Lakes Haliburton (KLH) Housing Corp. residence at 68 Lindsay St. N. in Lindsay. The outbreak is now up to 18 cases as of Monday, up from 12 reported last week. The outbreak was initially declared on Canada Day and the Delta variant has been identified in at least one of the confirmed cases.

Since the pandemic was first declared, the health unit has dealt with 70 outbreaks — 29 of them at long-term care facilities, 11 at workplace settings, 10 at congregate settings, nine at schools, 10 at “other community settings” and one at a hospital.

Other data for Wednesday:

Deaths: 76 since the pandemic was declared. The latest virus-related death was reported June 29 in the City of Kawartha Lakes. There have been 58 deaths among people who tested positive for COVID-19 in the Kawarthas, 17 in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County.

High-risk contacts: 25, down from 26 reported on Tuesday and 29 on Monday

Hospitalized COVID-19 cases to date: 84 — unchanged. Three people are currently in an area hospital (one less since Tuesday) with zero in an intensive care unit (unchanged from Tuesday). Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay reported zero admitted COVID-19 patients as of noon Wednesday – unchanged since Monday. Since the pandemic began, there have been 49 hospitalized cases in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 32 in Northumberland County and three in Haliburton County.

Vaccination clinics

Ross Memorial Hospital will be holding vaccination walk-in clinics throughout the City of Kawartha Lake this week. Youth (ages 12 to 17) will receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, while adults will receive the Moderna vaccine.

Priority will be given to individuals receiving the first dose. The remaining clinics include:

Kinmount Community Centre on Thursday, July 15 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Baddow Community Centre on Thursday, July 15 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Manvers Community Centre on Friday, July 16 from 10 a.m. to noon.

The health unit is hosting mass immunization walk-in clinics in Cobourg, Fenelon Falls and Minden for a first or second dose of COVID-19 vaccine. No appointments are necessary at the following clinic locations (people are asked to bring their health card). Clinic dates are listed on the health unit’s website at www.hkpr.on.ca

Cobourg Community Centre – 750 D’Arcy Street, Cobourg – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Fenelon Falls Community Centre – 27 Veterans Way, Fenelon Falls – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

S.G. Nesbitt Memorial Arena – 55 Parkside Street, Minden – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Individuals can visit Ontario.ca/bookvaccine or call 1-833-943-3900 to move up their appointment.