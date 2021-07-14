Menu

COVID-19
July 14 2021 7:51am
02:39

Ontario releases data on vaccinated population within Public Health Units

The province has released data on the percentage of population in each public health unit in Ontario that has received the first and second dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Erica Vella reports.

