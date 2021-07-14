COVID-19: 5 new cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

Send this page to someone via email

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed five new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the local total number of cases up to 12,325, including 254 deaths.

Local public health also reported 10 new cases of a coronavirus variant on Wednesday, bringing that total to 4,964, including 26 that are active.

Two of the new cases are in Barrie, while one is in Bradford, another is in Innisfil and another is in Orillia.

Two of the cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while one is community-acquired and the rest are still under investigation.

Meanwhile, 66.9 per cent of the region’s population has received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 43.3 per cent has received both necessary doses.

Of the region’s total 12,325 COVID-19 cases, 94 per cent — or 11,605 — have recovered, while four people are currently in hospital.

On Wednesday, Ontario reported 153 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the provincial total up to 547,562, including 9,265 deaths.