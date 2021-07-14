SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

COVID-19: 5 new cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted July 14, 2021 6:30 pm
The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed five new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the local total number of cases up to 12,325, including 254 deaths.

Local public health also reported 10 new cases of a coronavirus variant on Wednesday, bringing that total to 4,964, including 26 that are active.

Read more: Ontario reports 153 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths

Two of the new cases are in Barrie, while one is in Bradford, another is in Innisfil and another is in Orillia.

Two of the cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while one is community-acquired and the rest are still under investigation.

Meanwhile, 66.9 per cent of the region’s population has received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 43.3 per cent has received both necessary doses.

Read more: Ontario top doc says young Ontarians have highest unvaccinated COVID-19 infection rate

Of the region’s total 12,325 COVID-19 cases, 94 per cent — or 11,605 — have recovered, while four people are currently in hospital.

On Wednesday, Ontario reported 153 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the provincial total up to 547,562, including 9,265 deaths.

