The Morning Show
July 14 2021 10:36am
06:02

Mixed up about mixing vaccines? Doctor answers your COVID-19 questions

Infectious Diseases physician Dr. Sumon Chakrabarti breaks down the latest COVID-19 headlines, including conflicting messaging from the WHO about mixing and matching COVID-19 vaccines.

