5th body recovered from rubble following deadly Kelowna, B.C., crane collapse

Send this page to someone via email

A fifth body has now been recovered after a crane collapsed in Kelowna, B.C., on Monday.

A specialized task force from Vancouver Fire Heavy Urban Search and Rescue was deployed to the scene to assist and confirmed Wednesday morning that they recovered the body overnight.

Four men have already been confirmed to have died in the crash when the crane came down.

LIVE: Live look at the #KelownaBC crane collapse. #KelownaRCMP have confirmed a fifth body has been recovered from the site late Tuesday night. #Kelowna #Okanagan pic.twitter.com/d1tL7QU11I — Darrian Matassa-Fung (@darrianmf_gbl) July 14, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

That includes brothers Eric and Patrick Stemmer, plus Jared Zook and Cailen Vilness.

All four men were construction workers at the site of a future 25-storey building.

Kelowna RCMP said the fifth victim is believed to have been working in an adjacent building when the crane went down, burying him under the rubble.

“Everyone involved in this tragic scene has worked tirelessly to bring the search for victims to an end,” Insp. Adam MacIntosh of the Kelowna RCMP said in a release. “At this time, we do not believe there are any other persons who were injured or killed as a result of the collapse of this crane. Our deepest condolences go to the family, friends, and coworkers of those who were lost here.”

2:21 Four construction workers along with one nearby office worker killed when a crane collapses in downtown Kelowna Four construction workers along with one nearby office worker killed when a crane collapses in downtown Kelowna

Story continues below advertisement

David Boone with Vancouver Fire Heavy Urban Search and Rescue said they used search dogs and camera equipment to look into void spaces of the rubble and the body was located near the steel from the crane’s operator cab.

An investigation into what happened is now underway.

A number of GoFundMe pages have now been set up for the victims.

The fundraising page for the Stemmer brothers was set up by Emily Roy of Salmon Arm.

The fundraising page for Zook asked for donations so that his parents from the Edmonton area could cover the funeral and other costs.

The fundraiser for Vilness’s family said the 23-year-old was “a prince of a man” and “lived life to the fullest.” Vilness was also set to propose to his girlfriend, the organizers said.

Story continues below advertisement

“Only 23, he had his whole life ahead of him and was getting ready to spend the rest of his life with the woman of his dreams,” wrote pastors Everton and Tracy Weekes of the Living Faith Church in Kelowna.

Police said the evacuation order remains in effect as efforts continue to further secure and dismantle the crane. Once this has been accomplished, a reassessment will be done to determine if it is safe to rescind or reduce that order and allow residents and businesses to return. It is hoped that this can happen within the next day.

View image in full screen The four confirmed people who died in Monday’s deadly crane collapse have been identified through online fundraisers. Above is a photo of Cailen Vilness. GoFundMe

View image in full screen The family of the Stemmer brothers, pictured here, is raising money via GoFundMe to help the families in this difficult time. GoFundMe

Three of the four confirmed people who died in Monday’s deadly crane collapse have been identified through online fundraisers. Above is a photo of Jared Zook. GoFundMe

—With files from Doyle Potenteau and Shelby Thom

Advertisement