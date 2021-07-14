5th body recovered from rubble following deadly Kelowna, B.C., crane collapse

A fifth body has now been recovered after a crane collapsed in Kelowna, B.C., on Monday.
A specialized task force from Vancouver Fire Heavy Urban Search and Rescue was deployed to the scene to assist and confirmed Wednesday morning that they recovered the body overnight.
Four men have already been confirmed to have died in the crash when the crane came down.
That includes brothers Eric and Patrick Stemmer, plus Jared Zook and Cailen Vilness.
All four men were construction workers at the site of a future 25-storey building.
Kelowna RCMP said the fifth victim is believed to have been working in an adjacent building when the crane went down, burying him under the rubble.
“Everyone involved in this tragic scene has worked tirelessly to bring the search for victims to an end,” Insp. Adam MacIntosh of the Kelowna RCMP said in a release. “At this time, we do not believe there are any other persons who were injured or killed as a result of the collapse of this crane. Our deepest condolences go to the family, friends, and coworkers of those who were lost here.”
David Boone with Vancouver Fire Heavy Urban Search and Rescue said they used search dogs and camera equipment to look into void spaces of the rubble and the body was located near the steel from the crane’s operator cab.
An investigation into what happened is now underway.
A number of GoFundMe pages have now been set up for the victims.
The fundraising page for the Stemmer brothers was set up by Emily Roy of Salmon Arm.
The fundraising page for Zook asked for donations so that his parents from the Edmonton area could cover the funeral and other costs.
The fundraiser for Vilness’s family said the 23-year-old was “a prince of a man” and “lived life to the fullest.” Vilness was also set to propose to his girlfriend, the organizers said.
“Only 23, he had his whole life ahead of him and was getting ready to spend the rest of his life with the woman of his dreams,” wrote pastors Everton and Tracy Weekes of the Living Faith Church in Kelowna.
Police said the evacuation order remains in effect as efforts continue to further secure and dismantle the crane. Once this has been accomplished, a reassessment will be done to determine if it is safe to rescind or reduce that order and allow residents and businesses to return. It is hoped that this can happen within the next day.
—With files from Doyle Potenteau and Shelby Thom
Comments