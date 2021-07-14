Menu

Crime

Death of person found at Toronto home during wellness check being treated as ‘suspicious,’ police say

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted July 14, 2021 11:40 am
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A person who was found dead at a Toronto home Wednesday morning is being investigated as a “suspicious” incident, police say.

Little about the investigation was known as of Wednesday morning, but emergency crews were called to a home close to the intersection of Yorkdale Crescent and Lovilla Boulevard, near Weston and Albion roads, at around 9:30 a.m.

An update posted on the Toronto Police Service’s Twitter account said officers were at the home to perform a “wellness check.”

The update said the victim was found with a “serious” injury that was deemed “suspicious.”

Trending Stories

The service’s homicide squad was called in to take over the investigation.

