Traffic

No injuries after vehicles collide on Highway 401 near Cobourg

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 14, 2021 10:09 am
Click to play video: 'Vehicles collide on Hwy. 401 near Cobourg' Vehicles collide on Hwy. 401 near Cobourg
No serious injuries were reported after two vehicles collided in the westbound lanes of Highway 401 east of Cobourg on Tuesday night.

No serious injuries were reported after a two-vehicle collision on Highway 401 east of Cobourg on Tuesday night.

Around 10:30 p.m., emergency crews, including Northumberland OPP, the Alnwick/Haldimand Township Fire Department and Northumberland County Paramedics, responded to a collision in the westbound lanes of the highway east of County Road 45.

Read more: 26-year-old man dead after crash on Highway 401 in Toronto

Crews found a car on its roof in a ditch while a minivan was against a median wall.

Trending Stories

Firefighters on scene say the driver of the car managed to climb out before their arrival.

Neither driver required medical attention.

OPP on scene said one the vehicles rear-ended the other. There is no word yet if any charges will be laid.

Click to play video: '1 injured following collision on Centre Line in Selwyn Township' 1 injured following collision on Centre Line in Selwyn Township
