No injuries after vehicles collide on Highway 401 near Cobourg

No serious injuries were reported after a two-vehicle collision on Highway 401 east of Cobourg on Tuesday night.

Around 10:30 p.m., emergency crews, including Northumberland OPP, the Alnwick/Haldimand Township Fire Department and Northumberland County Paramedics, responded to a collision in the westbound lanes of the highway east of County Road 45.

Crews found a car on its roof in a ditch while a minivan was against a median wall.

Firefighters on scene say the driver of the car managed to climb out before their arrival.

Neither driver required medical attention.

OPP on scene said one the vehicles rear-ended the other. There is no word yet if any charges will be laid.

