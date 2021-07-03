Menu

Canada

26-year-old man dead after crash on Highway 401 in Toronto

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted July 3, 2021 9:52 am
The scene of the crash on Highway 401 in Toronto on Saturday. View image in full screen
The scene of the crash on Highway 401 in Toronto on Saturday. Twitter / @OPP_HSD

Ontario Provincial Police say a 26-year-old Markham man is dead after a crash on Highway 401 in Toronto early Saturday.

A police spokesperson said the collision happened just before 3 a.m. in the westbound express lanes at Avenue Road.

The spokesperson said the crash involved a transport truck that was broken down on the right shoulder.

Read more: 1 dead, 2 injured after multi-vehicle crash in Brampton

While the truck was waiting for repairs, another vehicle entered the shoulder and smashed into the back of the truck, the spokesperson said.

The victim, who was the lone occupant in the vehicle, died at the scene. The truck driver was not injured.

All westbound express lanes were closed at Yonge Street for the investigation.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
