26-year-old man dead after crash on Highway 401 in Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Ontario Provincial Police say a 26-year-old Markham man is dead after a crash on Highway 401 in Toronto early Saturday.

A police spokesperson said the collision happened just before 3 a.m. in the westbound express lanes at Avenue Road.

The spokesperson said the crash involved a transport truck that was broken down on the right shoulder.

While the truck was waiting for repairs, another vehicle entered the shoulder and smashed into the back of the truck, the spokesperson said.

The victim, who was the lone occupant in the vehicle, died at the scene. The truck driver was not injured.

All westbound express lanes were closed at Yonge Street for the investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

Fatal collision #Hwy401 westbound express lanes near Avenue Road. All wb express lanes are blocked at Yonge Street. A 26-year-old man from Markham is dead and the investigation is ongoing. Any witnesses (dash cam) are asked to call #TorontoOPP – 416-235-4981 pic.twitter.com/rXU5rIWqUT — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) July 3, 2021