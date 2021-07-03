Menu

Canada

1 dead, 2 injured after multi-vehicle crash in Brampton

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted July 3, 2021 9:28 am
Police were called just after 5 a.m. Saturday. View image in full screen
Police were called just after 5 a.m. Saturday. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Peel Regional Police say one person is dead and two others are injured after a multi-vehicle crash in Brampton, Ont., early Saturday.

According to posts on the Peel police Twitter account, emergency crews were called just after 5 a.m. to the area of Hurontario Street and Sandalwood Parkway.

Police said there were three vehicles involved in the collision.

Read more: 66-year-old woman dies after being struck by truck on her scooter in Toronto

One person was pronounced dead and two others were taken to hospital, one of whom was taken to a trauma centre.

Officers warned of possible live wires in the area of the crash.

Roads were closed for the investigation.

