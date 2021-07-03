1 dead, 2 injured after multi-vehicle crash in Brampton

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police say one person is dead and two others are injured after a multi-vehicle crash in Brampton, Ont., early Saturday.

According to posts on the Peel police Twitter account, emergency crews were called just after 5 a.m. to the area of Hurontario Street and Sandalwood Parkway.

Police said there were three vehicles involved in the collision.

One person was pronounced dead and two others were taken to hospital, one of whom was taken to a trauma centre.

Officers warned of possible live wires in the area of the crash.

Roads were closed for the investigation.

Update:

– Two additional persons, one person to a trauma center and one person to local hospital

– Road Closures:

N/B Hurontario at Fisherman

S/B Hurontario at Petworth

E/B Sandalwood at Sunforest

W/B Sandalwood at VanKirk — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) July 3, 2021