London man, 24, facing charges in child pornography investigation

A London, Ont., man, 24, is facing several charges following a child pornography-related investigation that began in June.

London police say two people were interacting “in an online communication platform” last month about an individual possessing media files of suspected child pornography.

On July 6, members of the London Police Service internet child exploitation (ICE) unit and the digital forensic unit executed a search warrant and seized several electronic devices from a home on Avondale Road, off Dundas Street just west of Clarke Road.

“The investigation revealed evidence of the alleged possession of child pornography material,” police say.

The suspect is charged with publishing an intimate image without consent, distributing child pornography and luring a person under 18 by means of telecommunication as well as three counts of unlawfully possessing child pornography and two counts of making available child pornography.

Police ask anyone with further information to contact them or Crime Stoppers.

