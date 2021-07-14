Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

London man, 24, facing charges in child pornography investigation

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted July 14, 2021 9:16 am
The front of London police headquarters. View image in full screen
The front of London police headquarters. Matthew Trevithick/980 CFPL

A London, Ont., man, 24, is facing several charges following a child pornography-related investigation that began in June.

London police say two people were interacting “in an online communication platform” last month about an individual possessing media files of suspected child pornography.

Read more: No grounds for charges after London, Ont. police impaired driving suspect injured, SIU says

On July 6, members of the London Police Service internet child exploitation (ICE) unit and the digital forensic unit executed a search warrant and seized several electronic devices from a home on Avondale Road, off Dundas Street just west of Clarke Road.

“The investigation revealed evidence of the alleged possession of child pornography material,” police say.

Trending Stories

Read more: London, Ont. man faces child porn charges after months-long investigation

Story continues below advertisement

The suspect is charged with publishing an intimate image without consent, distributing child pornography and luring a person under 18 by means of telecommunication as well as three counts of unlawfully possessing child pornography and two counts of making available child pornography.

Police ask anyone with further information to contact them or Crime Stoppers.

Click to play video: 'ICE sees record number of child pornography case files in Alberta' ICE sees record number of child pornography case files in Alberta
ICE sees record number of child pornography case files in Alberta – Apr 20, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
London Police tagChild Pornography tagLondon Police Service tagLuring tagonline luring tagAvondale Road tagpublish intimate image without consent tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers