Snowbirds to fly over Calgary on Wednesday as part of Operation Inspiration

The Canadian Forces Snowbirds will take to the skies over Calgary on Wednesday as part of Operation Inspiration, a continuation of its 2020 mission to honour front-line heath-care and essential workers.

Wednesday’s plan includes a flyover of the city between 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. before they visit Okotoks, Cochrane and Airdrie in that order, all dependent on weather.

During the demonstration flight, the Snowbirds will also fly by all major hospitals in Calgary.

In addition, the Snowbirds are rebooting last year’s mission to carry on the legacy of Capt. Jenn Casey, the team’s public affairs officer who died in the May 2020 crash.

Brig.-Gen. Denis O’Reilly, the commander of 2 Canadian Air Division, said he’s proud of the Snowbird’s resilience.

“I am so proud of the… professionalism of our air demonstration teams and their successful return following the devastating loss of Captain Casey last year,” said O’Reilly.

“Operation Inspiration’s goal is to inspire and build relationships with Canadians. I think it is a fitting tribute that these two teams carry on this mission.”

The Snowbirds said Casey was the one who came up with the name Operation Inspiration, so for this year’s pilots, like Maj. Taylor Evans, it brings even more meaning to this tour.

“It’s a great honour for us to be a part and to witness that legacy, that history,” said Evans. “Putting that name on it really does define what the team has been doing for the past 50 years.”

Among those who will have their eyes on the sky is Brian Desjardins, executive director of the Hangar Flight Museum.

He said the return of the Snowbirds after the fatal crash is truly an inspiration and the flypast in honour of health-care heroes is an important step as the pandemic winds down.

“It speaks to all of us, and during this difficult time with the pandemic, it’s a sign of us getting through this and looking to a great future ahead,” said Desjardins.

The feeling of having the Snowbirds thunder overhead brings back memories for millions of Canadians, Desjardins said.

“I feel like a young child,” said Desjardins. “It’s quite exciting for all generations to see the aerobatics.”

Cowessess flypast

On Tuesday, the Snowbirds took time to honour Indigenous children whose remains were found at the site of the Marieval Indian Residential School on the Cowessess First Nation.

Evans said visits to First Nations will be incorporated into the planning for Operation Inspiration.