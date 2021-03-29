Deadly Snowbirds crash caused by engine stall following bird strike: investigators

Send this page to someone via email

The Royal Canadian Air Force released its final report Monday into last year’s fatal Snowbirds crash in British Columbia, noting that the cause of the crash appears to have been an engine stall following a bird strike.

“Evidence suggests that the damage caused by the bird ingestion was insufficient for it to cause a catastrophic engine failure but rather the engine most likely continued running, albeit in a stalled condition,” the report said.

On May 17, 2020, an aircraft with the Canadian Forces Snowbirds demonstration team crashed in Kamloops, B.C., killing one person and seriously injuring another. The Snowbirds had been in the midst of a cross-country tour aimed at boosting morale during the COVID-19 pandemic.

One Canadian Armed Forces member, Capt. Jennifer Casey, a public affairs officer from Halifax, was killed while another, Capt. Richard MacDougall, who was piloting the aircraft, sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

An investigation of the crash was launched shortly after and the results were released Monday.

2:06 Remembering Capt. Jenn Casey Remembering Capt. Jenn Casey – May 18, 2020

The report went through a brief timeline of the events leading up to the crash.

Following take-off, an “impact-like” sound was heard by both occupants, the aircraft then experienced a loss of thrust, the report stated.

The pilot then tried to climb straight ahead and carry out a left-hand turn back toward the airport. However, the maneuver resulted in a stall halfway through the turn, and the pilot then gave the order to abandon the aircraft, the report said.

“Both occupants subsequently ejected and the aircraft was destroyed upon impact in a residential area. The passenger was fatally injured and the pilot received serious injuries. Evidence gathered during the investigation revealed that both occupants’ ejection sequences were outside of the ejection envelope,” according to the investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

4:14 Kamloops father describes chaos in neighbourhood after Snowbird plane crash Kamloops father describes chaos in neighbourhood after Snowbird plane crash – May 18, 2020

The investigation recommended a “directive” be published, which outlines the aircrew’s priority when an emergency happens during takeoff and could result in an ejection near or over a populated area.

The report also recommended further training on engine-related emergencies be put in place, and that the practice of storing items between the ejection seat and the airframe wall stop immediately.