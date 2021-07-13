Firefighting gear stolen from Merry Creek blaze near Castlegar, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

Public assistance is being requested in helping locate some stolen firefighting equipment.

On Tuesday, the Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK) said the equipment was stolen sometime during the weekend from the Merry Creek wildfire site.

The Merry Creek fire is burning just southeast of Castlegar, and the 20-hectare blaze is considered under control. It’s believed to have been person-caused.

Read more: Boaters urged to stay off Skaha Lake as aerial attack continues on Thomas Creek wildfire

As to what was stolen, the regional district said around 1,000 feet of forestry hose and six sprinklers were pilfered sometime between Saturday evening, Jan. 10, and Sunday morning, Jan. 11.

The regional district tabbed the theft at approximately $2,000, adding the gear had been deployed and set up to protect a home in the 500 block of Highway 3.

Story continues below advertisement

“It is extremely disappointing and hard to imagine why anyone would steal this important, life-saving equipment,” said Nora Hannon, RDCK regional fire chief.

“We want to make sure everyone in the community is aware the theft has occurred and ask anyone with information to please come forward to Castlegar RCMP.”

1:01 Video shows pitch black conditions during afternoon escape from Northern Ontario wildfire Video shows pitch black conditions during afternoon escape from Northern Ontario wildfire

The regional district says sprinkler protection equipment is essential, stating it allows fire departments to protect homes and other infrastructure.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Castlegar RCMP at 250-365-7721.

2:32 Becker Lake wildfire east of Vernon, B.C., is considered “being held” Becker Lake wildfire east of Vernon, B.C., is considered “being held”