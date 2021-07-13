Boaters urged to stay off Skaha Lake as aerial attack continues on Thomas Creek wildfire

Regional district officials are urging boaters to stay away from the east side of Skaha Lake as the aerial attack continues on the out-of-control Thomas Creek wildfire.
Karla Kozakevich, chair of the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS), said a police boat was deployed to the Penticton-area lake to keep boaters out of the way of skimmers and helicopters scooping water.
“We ask that you please avoid the area from Heritage Hills, Skaha Estates, including Eastside Road, and Skaha Lake, due to ongoing operations,” Kozakevich said on Tuesday.
“Boaters and pleasure craft operators are reminded to avoid Skaha Lake to allow aircrews to conduct operations safely.”
On Monday afternoon, the RDOS rescinded an evacuation order for 77 properties in the area. More than 700 properties remain under an evacuation alert.
The BC Wildfire Service said the wildfire has grown to 900 hectares in size, due to hot and dry conditions, as well as more accurate mapping.
“We have 30 personnel on-site today. They are being assisted by six helicopters as well as heavy equipment and structural protection units,” said fire information officer Aydan Coray.
The RDOS says no structures have been lost to the “volatile” blaze, and no homes are at “imminent threat.”
The wildfire is burning in a southeast direction, away from populated areas.
All properties under an evacuation alert are asked to register online with the Emergency Support Services (ESS) Evacuee Registration & Assistance (ERA) tool: ess.gov.bc.ca
If you have pets or livestock that need to be cared for and billeted, please contact Animal Lifeline Emergency Response Team (ALERT) for support: 250-809-7152.
