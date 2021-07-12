Ponoka, Alta., woman dead after collision involving train and car

A 26-year-old woman from Ponoka, Alta., has died after the car she was driving collided with a train on Monday afternoon, according to police.

The RCMP said officers from the Ponoka detachment, along with paramedics, firefighters and CP Rail Police, were called to the crash at 3:44 p.m.

When they got to the scene at Metejka Road and Highway 2A, the woman was pronounced dead. There were no passengers in her vehicle, police said.

Anyone who may have witnessed this collision is asked to call the Ponoka RCMP at 403-783-4472. Tips can also be anonymously submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or contacting them online at http://www.P3Tips.com.

The crash occurred almost exactly 24 hours after another fatal collision involving a train and a vehicle on Highway 2A. Sunday’s crash occurred at Township Road 470. A woman driving an SUV was pronounced dead at the scene while a child who was in the vehicle suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital.

