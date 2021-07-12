Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Woman killed, child seriously injured in central Alberta collision involving train

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted July 12, 2021 10:45 am
Click to play video: 'Woman killed, child seriously injured in central Alberta collision involving train' Woman killed, child seriously injured in central Alberta collision involving train
WATCH ABOVE: A woman is dead and a child is in hospital following a collision between an SUV and a train in central Alberta Sunday afternoon.

A woman is dead and a child is in hospital following a collision between an SUV and a train in central Alberta Sunday.

At around 3:50 p.m., Wetaskiwin RCMP said they were called to the collision on Highway 2A at Township Road 470. The area is located about seven kilometres northwest of Wetaskiwin.

RCMP said the SUV was heading west on Township Road 470 when the collision with the northbound train happened at a train crossing.

Trending Stories

The woman driving the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene, RCMP said in a news release Sunday evening. A child who was in the vehicle suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital in Edmonton.

The RCMP did not release any additional information about the victim or the age of the child. Police said the victim’s name will not be released.

Story continues below advertisement

Wetaskiwin RCMP is working with CP police to investigate the collision.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Fatal Collision tagAlberta roads tagCP Rail tagWetaskiwin tagCP tagAlberta fatal collision tagHighway 2A tagAlberta Highway 2A tagWetaskiwin train collision tagAlberta fatal train collision tagAlberta train collision tagHighway 2A train collision tagSUV train collision tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers