Woman killed, child seriously injured in central Alberta collision involving train

A woman is dead and a child is in hospital following a collision between an SUV and a train in central Alberta Sunday.

At around 3:50 p.m., Wetaskiwin RCMP said they were called to the collision on Highway 2A at Township Road 470. The area is located about seven kilometres northwest of Wetaskiwin.

RCMP said the SUV was heading west on Township Road 470 when the collision with the northbound train happened at a train crossing.

The woman driving the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene, RCMP said in a news release Sunday evening. A child who was in the vehicle suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital in Edmonton.

The RCMP did not release any additional information about the victim or the age of the child. Police said the victim’s name will not be released.

Wetaskiwin RCMP is working with CP police to investigate the collision.