Regina police charge 2 following downtown bank robbery

Police have charged two people suspects believed to be involved in an armed robbery at a downtown bank in Regina on Friday.

The incident happened on the 1900 block of Hamilton Street sometime around 11 a.m., according to police.

Police say they believe one of the men entered the business armed with what appeared to be a gun, demanding money.

He got away with an “undisclosed” amount of cash.

Police say the man was seen leaving the area in a vehicle. Nobody was injured during the robbery, according to police.

At about 12:50 a.m. Saturday, police located a vehicle matching the vehicle seen leaving the bank.

Spike belts were used, but the driver continued driving on Rochdale Boulevard and onto Highway 11 before coming to a stop in Lumsden.

Police say they arrested two men inside the vehicle.

Alex Todd Desjarlais, 36, of Regina is facing several charges that include armed robbery using a restricted/prohibited firearm, possession of property obtained by crime under $5000 and two counts for fleeing a peace officer.

Brendan Hein, 32, of Regina is facing charges that include armed robbery and carrying a concealed weapon.

Desjarlais is also facing armed robbery charges stemming back from an incident involving a business located on the 2000 block of Albert Street on June 29.

Both suspects appeared in provincial court on Monday.

