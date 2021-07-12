Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Regina police charge 2 following downtown bank robbery

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted July 12, 2021 5:34 pm
The Regina Police Service has charged two people in connection to an armed robbery that happened at a downtown bank on Friday afternoon. View image in full screen
The Regina Police Service has charged two people in connection to an armed robbery that happened at a downtown bank on Friday afternoon. File / Global News

Police have charged two people suspects believed to be involved in an armed robbery at a downtown bank in Regina on Friday.

The incident happened on the 1900 block of Hamilton Street sometime around 11 a.m., according to police.

Police say they believe one of the men entered the business armed with what appeared to be a gun, demanding money.

Read more: Three people charged in connection to May robbery

He got away with an “undisclosed” amount of cash.

Police say the man was seen leaving the area in a vehicle. Nobody was injured during the robbery, according to police.

At about 12:50 a.m. Saturday, police located a vehicle matching the vehicle seen leaving the bank.

Story continues below advertisement

Spike belts were used, but the driver continued driving on Rochdale Boulevard and onto Highway 11 before coming to a stop in Lumsden.

Trending Stories

Police say they arrested two men inside the vehicle.

Read more: Man robbed of his vehicle, cash at knifepoint: Regina police

Alex Todd Desjarlais, 36, of Regina is facing several charges that include armed robbery using a restricted/prohibited firearm, possession of property obtained by crime under $5000 and two counts for fleeing a peace officer.

Brendan Hein, 32, of Regina is facing charges that include armed robbery and carrying a concealed weapon.

Desjarlais is also facing armed robbery charges stemming back from an incident involving a business located on the 2000 block of Albert Street on June 29.

Both suspects appeared in provincial court on Monday.

Click to play video: 'Regina man searching for answers after online meeting ends in robbery' Regina man searching for answers after online meeting ends in robbery
Regina man searching for answers after online meeting ends in robbery – Nov 22, 2018
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Robbery tagRegina Police tagRegina Police Service tagArmed Robbery tagRPS tagBank tagProvincial Court tagDowntown Bank tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers