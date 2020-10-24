Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Man robbed of his vehicle, cash at knifepoint: Regina police

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted October 24, 2020 2:16 pm
Regina police continue to investigate after a man was robbed at knifepoint on Saturday morning.
Regina police continue to investigate after a man was robbed at knifepoint on Saturday morning. File / Global News

The Regina Police Service is looking for a suspect who allegedly robbed a man at knifepoint and made off with his vehicle, cash and personal belongings.

Read more: Background checks, FOI requests through RPS now by appointment only

At 2 a.m., Saturday, police responded to the 600 block of Athol Street for a report of a robbery with a weapon.

According to police, a male suspect pulled a knife on a man and took his vehicle containing personal property and cash. He then fled the scene.

Trending Stories

Police say there were no injuries.

Read more: Manslaughter charge laid in death of one-year-old Regina girl

Story continues below advertisement

The suspect is described by police as a male in his late teens, about five-foot-eight, dressed in black clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at (306) 777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.

Click to play video 'Guns, gangs and drugs continue to drive increasing Regina crime stats' Guns, gangs and drugs continue to drive increasing Regina crime stats
Guns, gangs and drugs continue to drive increasing Regina crime stats
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RobberyRegina Police ServiceRPSAthol StreetknifepointKnifepoint Robberyvehicle robbed regina
Flyers
More weekly flyers