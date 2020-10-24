Man robbed of his vehicle, cash at knifepoint: Regina police

Send this page to someone via email

The Regina Police Service is looking for a suspect who allegedly robbed a man at knifepoint and made off with his vehicle, cash and personal belongings.

At 2 a.m., Saturday, police responded to the 600 block of Athol Street for a report of a robbery with a weapon.

According to police, a male suspect pulled a knife on a man and took his vehicle containing personal property and cash. He then fled the scene.

Police say there were no injuries.

The suspect is described by police as a male in his late teens, about five-foot-eight, dressed in black clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at (306) 777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.

