Saskatchewan man sentenced to 5 years in crash that killed 2 Sherwood Park teens

A Saskatchewan man has been sentenced to five years behind bars for his role in a collision northeast of Edmonton last year that killed two teens and seriously injured a third.

Christopher D. Rempel of Caronport, Sask., received his sentence on Monday afternoon, after a judge accepted a joint sentencing submission of five years in jail followed by a five-year driving prohibition.

Rempel pleaded guilty earlier this year to two counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death and one count of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm.

Rempel was also originally charged with operation of a motor vehicle while impaired. Court heard Monday that tests taken after the crash showed a blood alcohol level of 0.194, more than twice the legal limit.

Keithan ‘Kiki’ Peters, 16, and Alexandra Ollington, 17, of Sherwood Park, Alta., were killed in a crash on Highway 21 just north of Township Road 542 on Sept. 17, 2020.

Morgan Maltby, 15, of Fort Saskatchewan, was also in the vehicle with the teens and suffered what her family called “life-altering injuries.”

The teens were in an SUV that was heading south on the divided highway when it was hit by a northbound pickup truck driving in the south lane, RCMP said at the time of the crash. Rempel was operating the truck that was heading in the wrong direction, court heard.

A number of people stood outside the courthouse Monday to show their support, while watching the proceedings on a live stream. Court heard 25 victim impact statements from family and friends of the victims.

Crown prosecutor Mark Facundo said in court the number of victim impact statements was “by far the most I’ve ever had in any sentencing. It speaks to the number of people the three teens influenced, befriended and have impacted.”

View image in full screen Friends of the victims showed up outside court Monday, July 12, 2021 to show their support. Global News

Morgan Maltby, who survived the collision, cried as she read her statement, saying it has impacted her life in several awful ways.

“I can’t dance anymore — something I love and have been doing since the age of six,” she said. “All of those things have come to an end now. I am in too much pain.”

She said she doesn’t remember much but the first thing she does recall is her family telling her why she was in hospital and about the deaths of her friend and boyfriend.

“I never thought I would have to go through (that) at 15,” Malbty said.

The teen said the day plays over and over in her mind and in her dreams, adding she’s had countless nightmares about the collision.

“I wish I was the one who had died in the accident,” she said. “I still feel that way and I will for a long time.”

View image in full screen Morgan Maltby (centre standing) stands outside the courthouse in Edmonton Monday, July 12, 2021 following the sentencing of Christopher D. Rempel. Global News

Alexandra Ollington’s mom Maria Popiwchak read a statement, recalling her daughter as an eternal optimist who was good, kind and caring. She said her daughter had dreams of one day becoming an EMT so she could help others.

“My life is empty. I don’t want to live in this world without her,” she said, adding she was thankful to have her daughter in her life even for a short while.

“In our short life together we had many challenges — (the) loss of three grandparents and her father,” Popiwchak said.

“We thought these challenges were behind us so we could reap the benefit of her extraordinary destiny. I was wrong.”

Popiwchak said Rempel stole her opportunity to say goodbye to her daughter and tell her one last time how much she loved her.

“You may go to jail for a while but you will still be able to wish your family Merry Christmas, say you love them,” she said. “By contrast, you have given me a life sentence.”

View image in full screen Alexandra Ollington was one of two teens killed in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 21, northeast of Edmonton in September 2020. On Monday, July 12, 2021 the man responsible for the crash was sentenced to five years in jail. Global News

Rempel’s lawyer Mervin Nidesh said his client accepts full responsibility for his actions and acknowledges he is deserving of the punishment.

Court heard Rempel is still receiving psychiatric care for depression, psychosis, sleep disorder and anxiety following the collision.

Rempel, who sat quietly in court wearing a dark blue dress shirt and a face mask, then addressed the court to offer his apology. His wife was in court, sitting to the side of him off camera.

“To the families, I know many of you wish I were dead and I wish I were dead too in that accident. But I wish I died five minutes, an hour, years before,” he said.

“I have not very good memories but I know my hands were on the wheel and I am responsible for taking the lives of two innocent teens and grievously injuring another.

“I will burn in hell for what I’ve done. I know this… I am sorry.”

