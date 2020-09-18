Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 630CHED

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Traffic

2 teens dead, 1 in hospital after Highway 21 crash near Fort Saskatchewan

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Emergency crews at the scene of a fatal collision on Highway 21 near Fort Saskatchewan, Alta. on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020.
Emergency crews at the scene of a fatal collision on Highway 21 near Fort Saskatchewan, Alta. on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020. Courtesy: Heather Massel

Two Sherwood Park, Alta. teenagers are dead and one is in hospital after a collision near Fort Saskatchewan Thursday night.

Shortly after 9:10 p.m., Fort Saskatchewan RCMP were called to the collision on Highway 21 just north of Township Road 542.

Read more: 2 people killed in central Alberta collision

Police said early investigation suggests the three teenagers were in an SUV heading south when it was hit by a pick-up truck driving north in the south lane.

The 17-year-old girl and 16-year-old boy in the SUV were pronounced dead at the scene. A 15-year-old girl was taken to hospital where she remains with serious injuries.

Trending Stories

Story continues below advertisement

The 45-year-old driver of the truck was taken to hospital as a precaution.

An RCMP collision analyst and forensic reconstructionist were on scene until about 3:30 Friday morning.

Read more: Woman killed in Strathcona County collision

RCMP said the investigation is ongoing and an update isn’t expected for several weeks.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Alberta RCMPFatal CollisionAlberta trafficfort saskatchewan rcmpHighway 21Fort Saskatchewan collisionHighway 21 collisionSherwood Park teenagers collisionTeenagers fatal collision
Flyers
More weekly flyers