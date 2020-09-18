2 teens dead, 1 in hospital after Highway 21 crash near Fort Saskatchewan

Two Sherwood Park, Alta. teenagers are dead and one is in hospital after a collision near Fort Saskatchewan Thursday night.
Shortly after 9:10 p.m., Fort Saskatchewan RCMP were called to the collision on Highway 21 just north of Township Road 542.
Police said early investigation suggests the three teenagers were in an SUV heading south when it was hit by a pick-up truck driving north in the south lane.
The 17-year-old girl and 16-year-old boy in the SUV were pronounced dead at the scene. A 15-year-old girl was taken to hospital where she remains with serious injuries.
The 45-year-old driver of the truck was taken to hospital as a precaution.
An RCMP collision analyst and forensic reconstructionist were on scene until about 3:30 Friday morning.
RCMP said the investigation is ongoing and an update isn’t expected for several weeks.
