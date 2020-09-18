Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Traffic

Man dead after head-on crash involving car and cube van west of Cochrane

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted September 18, 2020 9:46 pm
An RCMP cruiser is seen in this undated file photograph.
An RCMP cruiser is seen in this undated file photograph. Alexander Quon/Global News

The driver of a car was killed when his vehicle collided head-on with a cube truck on Highway 1A on Friday afternoon, according to Cochrane RCMP.

In a news release, police said officers responded to the crash site, about 26 kilometres west of Cochrane, at 3:33 p.m.

RCMP said the man driving the car was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the cube van was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation is underway and police said traffic is being diverted away from the scene. RCMP said officers are expected to stay at the scene until at least 9:30 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement
Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Alberta RCMPFatal CrashTrafficdeadly crashCochrane RCMPHighway 1ADeadly crash near Cochrane
Flyers
More weekly flyers