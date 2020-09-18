Man dead after head-on crash involving car and cube van west of Cochrane

Send this page to someone via email

The driver of a car was killed when his vehicle collided head-on with a cube truck on Highway 1A on Friday afternoon, according to Cochrane RCMP.

In a news release, police said officers responded to the crash site, about 26 kilometres west of Cochrane, at 3:33 p.m.

RCMP said the man driving the car was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the cube van was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation is underway and police said traffic is being diverted away from the scene. RCMP said officers are expected to stay at the scene until at least 9:30 p.m.

