Saskatchewan man charged in crash that killed 2 Sherwood Park teens pleads guilty

Send this page to someone via email

A 45-year-old Saskatchewan man has pleaded guilty to charges related to a September 2020 crash northeast of Edmonton that left two teens dead and seriously injured a third.

Read more: Impaired driving charges laid in crash northeast of Edmonton that killed 2 Sherwood Park teens

Kai Keithan Peters, 16, and Alexandra Ollington, 17, of Sherwood Park, Alta., were killed in a crash on Highway 21, just north of Township Road 542, at around 9:10 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 17.

Morgan Maltby, 15, of the nearby community of Fort Saskatchewan, was also in the vehicle with the teens. Her family and RCMP later shared she suffered “life-altering injuries.”

Two teens killed in a crash on Highway 21 on Thursday night have been identified by friends as Alex Ollington and Keithan Peters, or Kiki. Both were from Sherwood Park. CREDIT: Instagram

The teens were in an SUV that was travelling south on the divided highway when it was hit by a northbound pickup truck driving in the south lane, RCMP said at the time of the crash.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Sherwood Park teens killed in Highway 21 collision remembered by friends

Christopher D. Rempel of Caronport, Sask., was charged with one count each of operation of a motor vehicle while impaired, causing death and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, causing death in the deaths of Peters and Ollington.

Rempel was also charged with operation of a motor vehicle while impaired, causing bodily harm and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm to Maltby.

On Friday, the courts confirmed Rempel had pleaded guilty to:

One count of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm

Two counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death

Sentencing is scheduled for June 2.

A memorial is seen on the side of Highway 21 where two Sherwood Park teenagers lost their lives Thursday night. Morris Gamblin/Global News