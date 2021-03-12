Saskatchewan man charged in crash that killed 2 Sherwood Park teens pleads guilty

A 45-year-old Saskatchewan man has pleaded guilty to charges related to a September 2020 crash northeast of Edmonton that left two teens dead and seriously injured a third.
Kai Keithan Peters, 16, and Alexandra Ollington, 17, of Sherwood Park, Alta., were killed in a crash on Highway 21, just north of Township Road 542, at around 9:10 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 17.
Morgan Maltby, 15, of the nearby community of Fort Saskatchewan, was also in the vehicle with the teens. Her family and RCMP later shared she suffered “life-altering injuries.”
The teens were in an SUV that was travelling south on the divided highway when it was hit by a northbound pickup truck driving in the south lane, RCMP said at the time of the crash.
Christopher D. Rempel of Caronport, Sask., was charged with one count each of operation of a motor vehicle while impaired, causing death and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, causing death in the deaths of Peters and Ollington.
Rempel was also charged with operation of a motor vehicle while impaired, causing bodily harm and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm to Maltby.
On Friday, the courts confirmed Rempel had pleaded guilty to:
- One count of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm
- Two counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death
Sentencing is scheduled for June 2.
