Fewer than 30 new COVID-19 cases reported in Waterloo Region for 3rd straight day

For the third straight day, Waterloo Public Health has reported fewer than 30 new positive tests for COVID-19.

On Saturday and Sunday, it announced 28 and 26 cases, respectively, while the agency followed up with another 27 new positive tests for the coronavirus on Monday.

This drops the rolling seven-day average number of new cases down to 34.4, which is well down from where things stood (56.3) just two weeks ago.

It also brings the total number of cases in the area to 18,031.

Another 22 people have also been cleared of the virus, lifting the total number of resolved cases in the region to 17,459

After a new COVID-19-related death was reported on Sunday, none were reported on Monday, leaving the death toll in the area at 278, including 13 over the first 12 days of July.

The area now has 241 active COVID-19 cases, up slightly from Sunday’s figure of 288, but well down from the number (357) reported a week ago.

The region is back up to 25 people in area hospitals as a result of COVID-19, including 17 who are in need of intensive care. However, just a week ago, it was reported that there were 46 patients in area hospitals due to the virus.

The area is down to 15 active COVID-19 outbreaks after one was declared over in the trades, while another also ended at the Village of Winston Park, where three residents suffered COVID-19-related deaths.

On the other side of the things, the number of vaccinations continues to climb at a stellar rate as another 9,907 needles carrying COVID-19 vaccines entered into people’s arms in the region on Sunday.

A total of 80.73 per cent of adults have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 53.59 per cent have been fully vaccinated.

Those numbers fall to 68.43 per cent and 44 per cent when taking into account the entire population.

The province’s objective is to see 75 per cent of residents vaccinated, which would, in theory, achieve herd immunity.

The death toll in the province remained at 9,251 as zero new deaths were recorded for the second time in the last week. No deaths were also recorded on July 7.

It is also the fourth straight day cases are below 200. On Sunday there were 166 cases reported, with 179 on Saturday and 183 on Friday. Monday’s count is the smallest increase since Sept. 1, when 112 new cases were recorded.

According to Monday’s report, 18 cases were recorded in Grey Bruce, 15 in Waterloo Region and 10 in Toronto.

The differing numbers from the region and the province come from their collections times, as Ontario collects its data at 1 p.m., whereas the region does the same at midnight.

All other local public health units reported fewer than 10 new cases in the provincial report. Several local public health units such as Ottawa, Durham and Thunder Bay all reported no new cases.

—With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues

