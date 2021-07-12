Ontario reports 114 new COVID-19 cases, zero deaths for 2nd time in a week

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario is reporting 114 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, the lowest daily count seen since early September. The provincial case total now stands at 547,263.

The death toll in the province remained at 9,251 as zero new deaths were recorded for the second time in the last week. No deaths were also recorded on July 7.

It is also the fourth straight day cases are below 200. On Sunday there were 166 cases reported with 179 on Saturday and 183 on Friday. Monday’s count is the smallest increase since Sept. 1 when 112 new cases were recorded.

According to Monday’s report, 18 cases were recorded in Grey Bruce, 15 in Waterloo Region and 10 in Toronto.

All other local public health units reported fewer than 10 new cases in the provincial report. Several local public health units such as Ottawa, Durham and Thunder Bay all reported no new cases.

Story continues below advertisement

As of 8 p.m. on Sunday, more than 17.1 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered. That marked an increase of 121,653 vaccines (11,326 for a first shot and 110,327 for a second shot) in the last day.

There are more than 6.5 million people fully immunized with two doses which is 56 per cent of the adult (18+) population. First dose adult coverage stands at 79.2 per cent.

Meanwhile, 535,810 Ontario residents were reported to have recovered from COVID-19, which is about 98 per cent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 96 from the previous day.

For the first time in weeks, there were fewer resolved cases than new cases on Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

Active cases in Ontario now stand at 1,610 — slightly up from the previous day when it was at 1,592, but is down from July 5 when it was at 1,967. At the peak of the second wave coronavirus surge in January, active cases hit just above 30,000. In the third wave in April, active cases topped 43,000.

The seven-day average has now reached 184, which is down from yesterday’s at 192, and is down from last week at 223. A month ago, the seven-day average was around 500.

The government said 15,933 tests were processed in the last 24 hours. There is currently a backlog of 5,802 tests awaiting results. A total of 16,204,409 tests have been completed since the start of the pandemic.

Test positivity for Monday hit 0.9 per cent. Last week, test positivity was at 1.3 per cent.

Ontario reported 142 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 (up by 12 from the previous day) with 204 patients in intensive care units (up by two) and 123 patients in ICUs on a ventilator (down by nine). Hospitalizations have been on the decline since the third wave peak in April.

Variants of concern in Ontario

Officials have listed breakdown data for the new VOCs (variants of concern) detected so far in the province which consist of the B.1.1.7 (now named by WHO as “Alpha” and was first detected in the United Kingdom), B.1.351 (now named by WHO as “Beta” and was first detected in South Africa), P.1 (now named by WHO as “Gamma” and was first detected in Brazil), and B.1.617.2 (now named by WHO as “Delta” and was first detected in India).

Story continues below advertisement

“Alpha” the B.1.1.7 VOC: 144,714 variant cases, which is up by 14 cases were removed since the previous day,

“Beta” the B.1.351 VOC: 1,440 variant cases, which is unchanged since the previous day.

“Gamma” the P.1 VOC: 4,818 variant cases, which is unchanged since the previous day.

“Delta” B.1.617.2 VOC: 2,711 variant cases, which is up by four since the previous day.

NOTE: It takes several days for positive COVID-19 tests to be re-examined for the exact variant. Therefore, there may be more variant cases than overall cases in daily reporting.

Here is a breakdown of the total cases in Ontario by gender and age:

272,732 people are male — an increase of 55 cases.

270,826 people are female — an increase of 57 cases.

88,234 people are 19 and under — an increase of 25 cases.

204,961 people are 20 to 39 — an increase of 46 cases.

156,107 people are 40 to 59 — an increase of 24 cases.

72,707 people are 60 to 79 — an increase of 13 cases.

25,154 people are 80 and over — an increase of six cases.

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

Here is a breakdown of the total deaths related to COVID-19 by age:

Story continues below advertisement

Deaths reported in ages 19 and under: 4

Deaths reported in ages 20 to 39: 82

Deaths reported in ages 40 to 59: 591

Deaths reported in ages 60 to 79: 2,952

Deaths reported in ages 80 and older: 5,621

The province notes there may be a reporting delay for deaths and data

More to come.

Story continues below advertisement