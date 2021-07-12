20,000 people vaccinated in Waterloo Region over the weekend

Send this page to someone via email

Thousands of people were vaccinated against COVID-19 at the Hockey Hub clinic at Bingemans Conference Centre over the weekend, which has now been extended for at least a week, Waterloo Region says.

It reported that a total of 4,904 people received a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at the clinic on Saturday, which was the high-water mark over the two days.

Overall, the clinic contributed to the largest number of vaccinations that have occurred in one weekend in the area as the region reported there were 20,077.

The previous weekend, the two-day total was 15,744.

1:28 Blood shortage concerns as hospitals tackle pandemic-driven surgical backlog Blood shortage concerns as hospitals tackle pandemic-driven surgical backlog

“Both our traditional and Hockey Hub vaccination clinics at Bingemans ran efficiently and smoothly while accommodating first and second dose walk-ins,” stated Waterloo Regional Police Deputy Chief Shirley Hilton, who is chairing the region’s vaccine distribution task force.

Story continues below advertisement

“Many residents conveyed having a positive experience.”

In addition, 2,978 residents between the ages of 12 and 17 were vaccinated at the Bingemans clinic.

While the numbers were very positive overall, the total at the Bingemans clinic fell far short of what organizers were hoping for.

“What we are hoping to accomplish this weekend is 20,000 doses,” Hilton told reporters on Friday morning.

“That’s at the Bingemans event, that’s not including our other sites that are still up and running.”

The Hockey Hub clinic will once again be offering first-dose walk-in appointments all week as well as opportunities for all those wishing to move up and receive a second dose at an earlier time.

It will be open Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. as well as Tuesday and Thursday from 1 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.

The Hockey Hub model operates a little differently as it allows patients to remain in their seats as all medical services come to them.

The clinic is open to all ages as it has both the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines on hand.

Advertisement