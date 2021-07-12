SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Ottawa adds no new COVID-19 cases as 2nd-dose coverage continues to climb

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted July 12, 2021 1:12 pm
Second-dose vaccination rates in Ottawa continue to soar as the local public health unit reports zero new cases of the virus on Monday. View image in full screen
Second-dose vaccination rates in Ottawa continue to soar as the local public health unit reports zero new cases of the virus on Monday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Ottawa Public Health is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 to start the week as a growing proportion of the population receives their second vaccine doses.

No new deaths related to the coronavirus were reported on Monday either as Ottawa’s death toll in the pandemic remained at 592.

There are now 35 active cases of COVID-19 in the city.

Two people are currently in hospital with COVID-19 in Ottawa, neither of whom are in the intensive care unit.

Ottawa set another seven-day vaccination record last week, with the 132,095 doses administered just narrowly beating out the 131,525 shots given out in the preceding week.

Some 54 per cent of Ottawa residents aged 12 and older have now received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, up from 49 per cent as of Friday.

One in five youth aged 12 to 17 is now double-vaccinated, according to Monday’s update.

Single-dose coverage in Ottawa remains at 81 per cent of the eligible population.

There was little progress in the 18-to-39 crowd over the weekend, which continues to report single-dose vaccination rates around 70 per cent.

