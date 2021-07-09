COVID-19: 1st vaccine doses available for walk-ins at all Ottawa community clinics

Send this page to someone via email

Still looking for a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Ottawa? Now you can get one with no appointment needed.

The City of Ottawa said Friday afternoon it’s opening up all 14 of its community clinics to any resident who needs a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on a walk-in basis.

Unvaccinated residents can attend any community clinic in the city between the hours of 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. to receive their shot, while supplies last.

Appointments are still required in advance for those in need of their second shot.

Pop-up clinics will still deliver first and second doses to residents of Ottawa’s priority neighbourhoods.

So far, 81 per cent of eligible Ottawa residents aged 12 and older have received at least a first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Lagging behind for first doses are the 18-39 crowd, which has a single-dose vaccination rate of 70 per cent or lower as of Friday.

Some 49 per cent of eligible Ottawans have received their second doses.

