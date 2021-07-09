Menu

Health

COVID-19: 1st vaccine doses available for walk-ins at all Ottawa community clinics

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted July 9, 2021 5:14 pm
The COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Ottawa City Hall, and all other community clinics in the city, will accept walk-ins for those needing first vaccine doses. View image in full screen
The COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Ottawa City Hall, and all other community clinics in the city, will accept walk-ins for those needing first vaccine doses. Global News

Still looking for a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Ottawa? Now you can get one with no appointment needed.

The City of Ottawa said Friday afternoon it’s opening up all 14 of its community clinics to any resident who needs a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on a walk-in basis.

Unvaccinated residents can attend any community clinic in the city between the hours of 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. to receive their shot, while supplies last.

Read more: Ontario to enter Step 3 of COVID-19 reopening plan on July 16, days earlier than expected

Appointments are still required in advance for those in need of their second shot.

Pop-up clinics will still deliver first and second doses to residents of Ottawa’s priority neighbourhoods.

So far, 81 per cent of eligible Ottawa residents aged 12 and older have received at least a first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Lagging behind for first doses are the 18-39 crowd, which has a single-dose vaccination rate of 70 per cent or lower as of Friday.

Some 49 per cent of eligible Ottawans have received their second doses.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19: More than 50% of Ontario adults fully vaccinated' COVID-19: More than 50% of Ontario adults fully vaccinated
COVID-19: More than 50% of Ontario adults fully vaccinated
