Politics

Elections Nova Scotia will encourage provincial voters to vote early, mail in ballots

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 12, 2021 10:17 am
Elections Nova Scotia will encourage provincial voters to vote early, mail in ballots - image View image in full screen
Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press

Nova Scotia’s voters are going to be encouraged to vote early and to mail in their ballots in a provincial election that’s expected to be called soon.

The governing Liberals haven’t set a date yet, but government sources say the call is coming within days for the province’s 41st general election.

Read more: Nova Scotia ‘poised for an election very soon,’ says one expert

Elections Nova Scotia says in a release today it’s important during a pandemic for voters to be informed of their voting options.

The independent agency says it will emphasize the options of voting early and for voters to apply to vote by mail, with the goal of decreasing the numbers of people at the polls.

It says eligible voters can complete an online application for a write-in kit before the provincial general election is called, or call Elections Nova Scotia to have an application sent to them.

The organization also says strict COVID-19 protocols will be in place at all voting locations during the general election.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 12, 2021.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
