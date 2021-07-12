1 dead in plane crash near Athens, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

A plane crash that occurred over the weekend has claimed the life of one victim.

The pilot, a 57-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene, while the passenger was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Leeds County OPP say the plane went down near a house on Lower Leaf Oak Road in Athens Township at about 10:45 a.m. Saturday morning.

Police say it was a single-engine aircraft, but have yet to release any further details regarding the nature of the crash.

