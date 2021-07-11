IN PHOTOS: Montreal celebrates Italy’s Euro Cup win

Send this page to someone via email

Italy won the European Championship for the first time since 1968 on Sunday, setting off massive celebrations in cities all over, including Montreal — home to the second-largest Italian community in Canada after Toronto.

Italy’s Euro Cup final win against England gave Montreal soccer fans a chance to revive the pre-pandemic era celebratory spirit across the city.

Take a look below.

View image in gallery mode People line up hours before the game outside Cafe Olimpico to get a spot inside the cafe or on its terrace to watch the match. Global News/Olivia O'Malley

View image in gallery mode Cafe Olimpico owner Giuseppina Furfaro welcomes clients outside her Mile End Italian sports cafe ahead of the Italy England Euro 2020 Cup on Sunday, July 11, 2021. Courtesy Cafe Olimpico

View image in gallery mode People fill the streets of Little Italy as terraces overflow with fans watching the match. Global News/Olivia O'Malley

View image in gallery mode Fans celebrate after Italy scores during the 2020 Euro Cup match against England. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes View image in gallery mode Fans celebrate after Italy scores during the 2020 Euro Cup match against England. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

View image in gallery mode Fans celebrate after Italy defeats England in the Euro 2020 final. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

View image in gallery mode People celebrate Italy's Euro Cup win in Montreal's Little Italy neighborhood on Sunday, July 11, 2020. Global News/Olivia O'Malley

View image in gallery mode People celebrate outside Cafe Milano in Montreal's Saint-Leonard neighbourhood after Italy's win. Courtesy Cassandra Bentivoglio

View image in gallery mode From left to right: Olga Casacanditella, Maria Amalfi and Concetta are pictured wearing Italian colours as wigs as they celebrate in Montreal's Little Italy on Sunday, July 11, 2021. Global News/Olivia O'Malley

View image in gallery mode Italy soccer fans celebrate in Montreal after defeating England in the 2020 Euro Cup. Global News/Olivia O'Malley

View image in gallery mode Italy soccer fans celebrate in Montreal's Little Italy after defeating England in the 2020 Euro Cup. Global News/Olivia O'Malley

— with files from The Canadian Press