Sports

IN PHOTOS: Montreal celebrates Italy’s Euro Cup win

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted July 11, 2021 10:16 pm

Italy won the European Championship for the first time since 1968 on Sunday, setting off massive celebrations in cities all over, including Montreal — home to the second-largest Italian community in Canada after Toronto.

Italy’s Euro Cup final win against England gave Montreal soccer fans a chance to revive the pre-pandemic era celebratory spirit across the city.

Take a look below.

People line up hours before the game outside Cafe Olimpico to get a spot inside the cafe or on its terrace to watch the match. View image in gallery mode
People line up hours before the game outside Cafe Olimpico to get a spot inside the cafe or on its terrace to watch the match. Global News/Olivia O'Malley
Cafe Olimpico owner Giuseppina Furfaro welcomes clients outside her Mile End Italian sports cafe ahead of the Italy England Euro 2020 Cup on Sunday, July 11, 2021. View image in gallery mode
Cafe Olimpico owner Giuseppina Furfaro welcomes clients outside her Mile End Italian sports cafe ahead of the Italy England Euro 2020 Cup on Sunday, July 11, 2021. Courtesy Cafe Olimpico
People fill the streets of Little Italy as terraces overflow with fans watching the match. View image in gallery mode
People fill the streets of Little Italy as terraces overflow with fans watching the match. Global News/Olivia O'Malley
Fans celebrate after Italy scores during the 2020 Euro Cup match against England. View image in gallery mode
Fans celebrate after Italy scores during the 2020 Euro Cup match against England. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Fans celebrate after Italy scores during the 2020 Euro Cup match against England. View image in gallery mode
Fans celebrate after Italy scores during the 2020 Euro Cup match against England. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Fans celebrate after Italy defeats England in the Euro 2020 final. View image in gallery mode
Fans celebrate after Italy defeats England in the Euro 2020 final. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
People celebrate Italy's Euro Cup win in Montreal's Little Italy neighborhood on Sunday, July 11, 2020. View image in gallery mode
People celebrate Italy's Euro Cup win in Montreal's Little Italy neighborhood on Sunday, July 11, 2020. Global News/Olivia O'Malley
People celebrate outside Cafe Milano in Montreal's Saint-Leonard neighbourhood after Italy's win. View image in gallery mode
People celebrate outside Cafe Milano in Montreal's Saint-Leonard neighbourhood after Italy's win. Courtesy Cassandra Bentivoglio
From left to right: Olga Casacanditella, Maria Amalfi and Concetta are pictured wearing Italian colours as wigs as they celebrate in Montreal's Little Italy on Sunday, July 11, 2021. View image in gallery mode
From left to right: Olga Casacanditella, Maria Amalfi and Concetta are pictured wearing Italian colours as wigs as they celebrate in Montreal's Little Italy on Sunday, July 11, 2021. Global News/Olivia O'Malley
Italy soccer fans celebrate in Montreal after defeating England in the 2020 Euro Cup. View image in gallery mode
Italy soccer fans celebrate in Montreal after defeating England in the 2020 Euro Cup. Global News/Olivia O'Malley
Italy soccer fans celebrate in Montreal's Little Italy after defeating England in the 2020 Euro Cup. View image in gallery mode
Italy soccer fans celebrate in Montreal's Little Italy after defeating England in the 2020 Euro Cup. Global News/Olivia O'Malley

 

— with files from The Canadian Press

 

