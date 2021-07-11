IN PHOTOS: Montreal celebrates Italy’s Euro Cup win

Italy won the European Championship for the first time since 1968 on Sunday, setting off massive celebrations in cities all over, including Montreal — home to the second-largest Italian community in Canada after Toronto.
Italy’s Euro Cup final win against England gave Montreal soccer fans a chance to revive the pre-pandemic era celebratory spirit across the city.
Take a look below.
Trending Stories
— with files from The Canadian Press
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments