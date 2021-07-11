Menu

Sports
July 11 2021 12:51pm
How Italian fans will be celebrating if Italy wins Euro 2020

Marco Cornale, owner of Fratelli European Bakery on Commercial drive, explains what it will mean if Italy is crowned champions at Sunday’s Euro 2020 final.

