Sports July 11 2021 12:51pm 04:37 How Italian fans will be celebrating if Italy wins Euro 2020 Marco Cornale, owner of Fratelli European Bakery on Commercial drive, explains what it will mean if Italy is crowned champions at Sunday’s Euro 2020 final. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8019496/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8019496/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?