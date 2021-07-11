Sports July 11 2021 7:08pm 02:18 Italian soccer fans celebrate in Toronto’s Little Italy after Euro 2020 final win over England Italian soccer fans celebrated in Toronto’s Little Italy on Sunday after Italy defeated England in penalty kicks to win the 2020 Euro Cup. Morganne Campbell has more. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8019995/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8019995/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?