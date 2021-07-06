Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News at 5:30 Toronto
July 6 2021 6:11pm
01:45

Torontonians watch as Italy faces Spain in Euro 2020 semi-finals

Tensions were high in Toronto’s little Italy neighbourhood, fans hoping for a win to secure Italy’s entrance into the Euro 2020 finals. Erica Vella reports.

Advertisement

Video Home