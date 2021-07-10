Suspect charged with 2nd-degree murder after man found dead in Mississauga

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Peel Regional Police say a suspect has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of a 39-year-old man in Mississauga on Friday.

Police said in a news release Saturday that officers were called to the area of Gant Crescent and Galesway Boulevard, in the area of Terry Fox Way and Britannia Road West, at 8:30 a.m. after reports of an unconscious man on the road.

Officers arrived and located the victim suffering from “obvious signs of trauma,” police said.

Paramedics worked to assist him, but he died of his injuries.

He has since been identified as Mississauga resident Orlando Donaldson.

Story continues below advertisement

It’s not clear what type of injuries Donaldson sustained.

Read more: Woman stabbed multiple times at manufacturing plant in north Etobicoke

Thirty-six-year-old Mississauga resident Victor Alvarado has since been charged with second-degree murder, police said, adding that “he and the victim are known to each other.”

Alvarado appeared in court Saturday.

Investigators are appealing for anyone with information to contact them at 905-453-2121 ext. 3205 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

0:37 Peterborough police seek suspect after flight from traffic stop and collision on County Road 28 in Bailieboro Peterborough police seek suspect after flight from traffic stop and collision on County Road 28 in Bailieboro