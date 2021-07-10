Suspect charged with 2nd-degree murder after man found dead in Mississauga

Peel Regional Police say a suspect has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of a 39-year-old man in Mississauga on Friday.
Police said in a news release Saturday that officers were called to the area of Gant Crescent and Galesway Boulevard, in the area of Terry Fox Way and Britannia Road West, at 8:30 a.m. after reports of an unconscious man on the road.
Officers arrived and located the victim suffering from “obvious signs of trauma,” police said.
Paramedics worked to assist him, but he died of his injuries.
He has since been identified as Mississauga resident Orlando Donaldson.
It’s not clear what type of injuries Donaldson sustained.
Thirty-six-year-old Mississauga resident Victor Alvarado has since been charged with second-degree murder, police said, adding that “he and the victim are known to each other.”
Alvarado appeared in court Saturday.
Investigators are appealing for anyone with information to contact them at 905-453-2121 ext. 3205 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
Comments